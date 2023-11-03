Anthony Baffoe charges Samuel Inkoom to focus on player development

Sports News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Anthony Baffoe, the founder of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, has offered advice to Samuel Inkoom regarding his newly launched football agency, SIFMA.



Baffoe emphasized the importance of prioritizing player development over immediate financial gains.



Speaking at the agency's launch event, Baffoe encouraged Inkoom and his agency to carefully consider club choices for their clients.



The former Ghana international stressed that selecting a club where the player can thrive and develop is crucial for long-term success and increased market value.



"Don't go immediately with the highest bidding club if you think that your client, the player will not develop," He said at the launch of the agency.



"When he develops well, later he can be sold more and his value will be much higher so I am also passing this over to you. It is very important to make the right choice."



The main objective of SIFMA is to identify talent, handle player management, conduct contract negotiations, and foster the holistic growth of emerging young prospects.