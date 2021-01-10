Sports News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Anthony Annan signs new Inter Turku deal as player coach

Ghanaian midfielder, Anthony Annan

Ghanaian midfielder Anthony Annan has put pen to paper on a new contract with Finnish side Inter Turku as player-coach, according to GHANASoccernet.com.



Annan penned a one-year deal with the club, however, he will be working as a player and coach.



The 34-year-old has been a key cog of Inter since joining them in 2019.



"Anthony also wants to think about the time after his career as a player. In the further negotiations, we quickly found a solution that was of interest to both parties, in which Inter's developer of coaching skills Mika Hemmilä supports Anthony's coaching training. It has not yet been agreed with which team, but it will be clear in the near future," says Inter’s technical director Vesa Mäki.



"Anthony is a sure player in the midfield. He showed his skills are still in place in many of the end-of-season matches," says Inter coach Jose Riveiro.



Annan has previously played had stints with some clubs in Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Norway.