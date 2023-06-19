Ansgar Knauff set to miss Eintracht Frankfurt's pre-season due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ansgar Knauff was unable to compete at the U-21 European Championship due to a fractured collarbone.



The winger won't participate in the first competitive games with Eintracht Frankfurt.



The team anticipates a ten-week break for Knauff. As a result, the 21-year-old would miss the entire preseason, the start of the season in the DFB Cup and Bundesliga, and maybe the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff games.



Eintracht Frankfurt recently completed the permanent signing of the Germany-born winger of Ghanaian descent.



The forward joined Frankfurt on loan from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window of 2022.



Having impressed during his loan stint, Eintracht Frankfurt has opted to secure his services on a permanent deal.



In the first six months of his loan deal, Ansgar Knauff impressed and helped Frankfurt to win the 2021/22 Uefa Europa League.



He has become a key player for Eintracht Frankfurt and will now spend the next five years of his career at the club.