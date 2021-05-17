Ansah Sarfo has not qualified for Tokyo Olympics - Ghana Athletics

Track & Field News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has said Ansah Sarfo's 10.14s in the 100m race at this year's GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human 2021 does not meet the qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics,



The speedster last Saturday delivered a stunning performance at the local competition with some media reports saying that he had secured qualification to the Summer Tokyo Olympic Games.



But the GAA in a statement has clarified that Ansah's impressive time, unfortunately, does not meet the qualification berth but they are in talks with the World Athletics to ratify the results.



"The GAA wishes to assure Ghanaians and lovers of athletics that the Ghana Athletics Board is engaging its technical team and the World Athletics to enable ratification of the extra-ordinary results.



"Meanwhile, Ghana Athletics wishes to clarify that Sarfo Ansah's time of 10.14 seconds, unfortunately, does not meet the 10.5 seconds Olympic qualification mark and has since not qualified for the Tokyo Olympics as being speculated," the statement.



The GAA, however, congratulated the speedster for his remarkable display in the competition and would work with global bodies to ratify the performances.



