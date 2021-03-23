You are here: HomeSports2021 03 23Article 1212352

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Another debutant axed from Black Stars team for AFCON qualifier

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Fatawu has joined Black Stars B Fatawu has joined Black Stars B

Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku has been asked to join the Black Stars B team for the international friendly against Uzbekistan.

The 16-year-old was initially named in Ghana’s 29-man squad for the Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé e Principe.

Fatawu was the best player at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations and earned himself a place in CK Akonnor’s side.

However Akonnor has backtracked his decision to invite him as he rather joins the Black Stars B team.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment