Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Anoff Blankson plays full throttle in Austria Lestanau's defeat to LASK Juniors

Ghanaian midfielder Anoff Blankson (M)

Ghanaian midfielder Anoff Blankson played the entire duration as Austria Lestanau lost to LASK Juniors in the Erste Liga on Saturday.



The 19-year-old who is on loan from French side Clemont Foot impressed despite his side suffering defeat at the Reichshofstadion.



Marcel Monsberger netted the only goal for the visitors in the 74th minute.



Blankson was making his first appearance in the Erste since making his loan switch in the summer transfer window.



He is expected to gain more playtime in Austria as he continues his development.

