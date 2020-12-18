Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: GNA

Annor Walker wants to make Great Olympics great again

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, says making the club regain its stature as one the best in the country remains his ultimate goal.



The "Wonder Club” who won the league back in 1970 and 1974 has struggled over the past years to be counted among the best in the nation is mostly touted as relegation contenders.



Speaking in a post-match press conference after the 1-0 victory over t Asante Kotoko in Accra on Thursday, the Coach said he wants to change the tag of being relegation contenders and wants to make Great Olympics a strong force in the Ghana Premier League.



“Seriously it is my wish that I take Great Olympics to the next level considering how they have struggled over the past years.



“Since I took over from last year, my ultimate aim is to raise Great Olympics and make them one of the best as it was before in the ’70s and 80’s and that is what I intend doing for Olympics.,’’ he said.



When asked about his preparedness for their next game against West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), Coach Annor said: “We take each match at a time and we are now going to think about our next game and we going to prepare for them knowing they play good football just like us, so we have to be tactically disciplined to triumph against them”.



Great Olympics are fifth on the league standings having garnered seven points from four matches with an outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.