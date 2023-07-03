Annor Walker rejoins Great Olympics after reported Hearts of Oak links

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Coach Annor Walker has made a surprising comeback to his former team, Great Olympics, after a season away in Samreboi.



The 62-year-old had left the Accra-based club to join FC Samartex 1996, a newly promoted team in the Ghana Premier League.



However, he has now signed a two-year deal to rejoin his former outfit, marking his return to the familiar environment.



During his tenure at FC Samartex, Walker led the team to a respectable 10th place on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table.



Despite this achievement, both parties reached a mutual agreement to part ways, leading to his departure from Samreboi.



Having previously caused distress for numerous clubs during his time with Great Olympics FC, Walker's return has sparked excitement among the club's fans.



The veteran coach finalized a two-year contract with the Blue and White team following successful negotiations held on Monday, July 3, 2023.



Walker's decision to return to the Accra-based club came after the team faced the threat of relegation in the recently concluded season.



Although there were rumors of his potential move to the prominent Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Walker ultimately chose to swerve the Continental Club Masters and rejoin his former team instead.