Annor Walker is the only one who can explain his tactical decisions against Madagascar - Coach Karim Zito

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Head coach for the Black Starlets, Karim Zito has stated that Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker is the only person who can answer questions about player positions against Madagascar.



Ghana was beaten 2-1 by Madagascar. Solom Raza scored the first goal for Madagascar, Olivier Tokinantenaina added the second goal and substitute Augustine Agyapong scored the consolation goal for Ghana with a wonder strike in the 67th minute.



According to Karim Zito, he was surprised Simba who assisted Augustine Agyapong did not start the game. But he knows if Annor Walker is asked why he will be able to explain his reason.



"Until he will come out to tell us we will ask him questions I like this type of question so that you can explain yourself if there is no action there will never be counter-reaction. As I was watching the game when Yusif started I said Simba should have played," he told Happy FM as monitored by Footballghana.com



"Because I know Yusif he was in my under 20 the guy who plays for Olympics I know him I know the way he plays. Why is he at the wing and Simba was sitting down? I don’t know I can't blame him unless he (Annor Walker) comes out to tell us this or that.



"So those of you who are there you will have to question him so that he will come out to tell us otherwise Ghanaians will not understand his decisions."



The Black Galaxies will take on Sudan in their next game which is a must win to get the chance to stay in the tournament.



