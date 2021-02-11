Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Annor Walker determined to lead Great Olympics to Ghana Premier League glory

Accra Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker has said he has his eyes on the Ghana Premier League trophy.



The Dade Boys have been on a good run in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



After resuming his duties as the head coach of the club, the veteran in an interview with Asempa FM said he is hoping to lead the club to win the Premier League title.



“From the start of the season, I said our aim is to finish in the top four but I think things have changed."



“For me, I will be happy to steer the club to win the Ghana Premier League title. Everyone will be happy when we are able to do this."



“The supporters will want to see this come to pass but it will also take hard work and I believe in my players,” he added.



Great Olympics will host Elmina Sharks in the matchday 14 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.