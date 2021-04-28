Annor Walker blames complacency in Great Olympics 4-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker cited his side’s complacency for their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Abontoa Abontoa Boys were ruthless when they thrashed the Dade Boys in matchday 21 fixture of the domestic top-flight League.



The Cape Coast-based club was too hot for the Accra-based club to handle as they handed them a big reality check on the night.



Speaking after the game, Annor Walker observed his charges thought it was all over for them, and for that matter, they were not aggressive in their play which resulted in their defeat.



“I will not say Dwarfs are better than us but what I will say is that they were more aggressive and hungrier than my boys,” he said.



“They were hungry to succeed and win the game at all cost. My boys thought all is over and we are already there so there was no aggressiveness in their play and that is what I will say.”