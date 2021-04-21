Angry Techiman City fans chase out head coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu from training grounds

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Supporters of Techiman Eleven Wonders have prevented head coach of the side, Ignatius Osei Fosu from taking charge of training, citing poor performances for their actions.



Wonders currently sit on the 14th position with just a point above the relegation places.



Osei Fosu was subsequently asked by management to step aside from the team for his own security.



Assistant coach, Fuseini Abubakar, took over Wednesday morning’s training session.



The young coach started the season well and received widespread praise following a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko in their season-opening game.



They followed that up with a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs, but that initial fire was dimmed after they went the next 5 games without a win.



The team has won just 5 games in 20 games this season and the fans’ actions were triggered by a home defeat to Liberty Professionals last weekend.