Angry Kotoko fans blast referee Amadu Ibrahim after Aduana Stars defeat

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko supporters on various social media platforms have blamed referee Amadu Ibrahim for their MTN FA Cup Round of 16 defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26, 2023.



The Porcupine Warrior's chances of winning double in the ongoing 2022/2023 football season were ended by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II in Dormaa Ahenkro.



With the game being keenly contested as both teams were wasting chances, Aduana Stars got the advantage in the 57th minute after Mohammed Alhassan was adjudged by the referee to have fouled his marker.



Sam Adams took the penalty and sent goalkeeper Fred Asare the wrong way to score the only goal in the match.



The decision didn't go down well with Asante Kotoko fans including coach Seydou Zerbo who has laid the blame on the doorstep of referee Amadu Ibrahim.



This is the 6th time Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup since 2017 when they last won it.



For the first time since being on startimes, he has been faithful — Websyt Asamoah (AK-0001032) (@ACHEAMPONGASAM4) February 26, 2023

Has it ever been a penalty again against kotoko???

Crying babies

Antoa fc — Zerubbabel (@lorlornyo_chiky) February 26, 2023

Its shameful how our referees are doing soo.

Ghana football is dead — Johnson_Siaw D (AK - 0000283) (@JohnsonSiaw) February 26, 2023

He is spoken the truth for the very first time in his entire life — Hajj Mustapha (@HajjMustapha11) February 26, 2023

CAF and FIFA no go call them fi tourny. Chill — dr. PINOCHICHI ???????? (@kankamaeast) February 26, 2023

I swear! I’m a phobia fan and don’t wish Kotoko well, but this penalty di3 aaah what is that? — MUSAHGANDA (@musahganda) February 26, 2023

Is it a penalty hmmm they should keep on one day — Nordu Evans (@NorduEvans2) February 27, 2023

???? referees ???? — Nana Boateng (@2_btts) February 26, 2023

Lol Ghana referees — poCho (@real_pocho) February 26, 2023

Boi3 Penalty ????

May be he learned from Fabio Gama — ACHU BOBINTON (@oforiagyemang0) February 26, 2023

How's this a Penalty against Kotoko. pic.twitter.com/xIQelkzQ8h — CLEMENT MADRID AK-0000336 (@TheOnlyClement) February 26, 2023

My Kotoko pepos whotsop? Penalty or not a penalty? pic.twitter.com/hRjsshPwwG — John Kwesi Arthur (Sir Obanji) (@SirObanji) February 27, 2023

Kenny Pady was punished and thrown out of football for awarding this penalty in favor of Kotoko



If this was not a penalty, how was yesterday’s a penalty?



Kurt Okraku’s aim is to destroy Kotoko because Kotoko publicly supported George Afriyie during the election ???? pic.twitter.com/VitNHL4Ff7 — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) February 27, 2023

"Yes, we were defeated but it is the referee's effort that won the game for Aduana Stars. The referee changed his mind because of the way Aduana Stars supporters threatened him after the first half".



Asante Kotoko Coach, Seydou Zerbo after Aduana defeat in the FA Cup Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/PdF76Q3uag — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) February 27, 2023

Watch the penalty incident against Kotoko in the FA Cup round of 16 game against Aduana Stars. pic.twitter.com/OrAedjYFWH — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) February 26, 2023

