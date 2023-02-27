You are here: HomeSports2023 02 27Article 1721984

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angry Kotoko fans blast referee Amadu Ibrahim after Aduana Stars defeat

Asante Kotoko supporters on various social media platforms have blamed referee Amadu Ibrahim for their MTN FA Cup Round of 16 defeat to Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The Porcupine Warrior's chances of winning double in the ongoing 2022/2023 football season were ended by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II in Dormaa Ahenkro.

With the game being keenly contested as both teams were wasting chances, Aduana Stars got the advantage in the 57th minute after Mohammed Alhassan was adjudged by the referee to have fouled his marker.

Sam Adams took the penalty and sent goalkeeper Fred Asare the wrong way to score the only goal in the match.

The decision didn't go down well with Asante Kotoko fans including coach Seydou Zerbo who has laid the blame on the doorstep of referee Amadu Ibrahim.

This is the 6th time Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the MTN FA Cup since 2017 when they last won it.

