Sports News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angry Hearts of Oak fans storm club secretariat to demonstrate against management

Some Hearts at the club's secretariat

Scores of irate fans of Accra Hearts Oak have massed up at the club’s secretariat to protest what they believe to be mismanagement of the club.



The fans, mostly clad in the club’s famous rainbow colours and red armband are spotted chanting the club’s anthem and other club songs.



The fans are demanding the dismissal of Alhaji Akambi as a board member of the club.



They are also demanding reconstitution of the club’s board of directors and an emergency meeting with Togbe Afede, the club’s biggest shareholder.



The fans also want the club to place an embargo on the appointment of foreign coaches.











