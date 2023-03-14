Angola coach announces 26-man squad for Ghana game

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Ghana’s opponents for the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers, Angola have announced their 26-man squad to face the Black Stars in their double-header set for March 23rd and 27.



Angola head coach Pedro Goncalves released the squad list on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Angola Football Federation headquarters in Luanda.



The list includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and nine attackers for the penultimate fixture against the senior national team of Ghana.



Notable names such as M'bala Nzola of Spezia Calcio, Rio Ave's Jacinto Gelson Dala and KAA Gent defender Nuriu Fortuna are all included in the squad.



Ghana and Angola are at joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following Ghana’s 3-0 win over Madagascar and 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.



The Black Stars coach Chris Hughton will host Palancras Negras of Angola at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Thursday, March 23 before travelling to Luanda on March 27, 2023, for the reverse fixture.



Hughton released a 25-man squad list last week for the epic fixture. The list featured some notable players like Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams.



Both teams will be looking to secure the three points for a better chance of qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.







