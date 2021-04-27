You are here: HomeSports2021 04 27Article 1244140

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Anger over $25million Black Stars budget

A declaration by the Minister for Youth and Sports that the country will spend $25million dollars on the 2022 Africa Cup and the World Cup has been met with anger by some Ghanaians on social media.

The Minister, at a sports breakfast meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the Black Stars participating in the two tournaments will cost the country a quarter of a million- dollars.

““These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.

“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif told a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo said at the meeting that the country can at this particular point pay $10million of the above-stated amount and appealed to corporate bodies to support the team with $15million.

To achieve this, a four-member committee made up of the Minister, his deputy, GFA President Kurt Okraku and former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor has been set up.

On social media, Ghanaians expressed anger of the intention to spend the quoted amount when the country’s football is confronted with a number of challenges.

