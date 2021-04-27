Anger over $25million Black Stars budget

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A declaration by the Minister for Youth and Sports that the country will spend $25million dollars on the 2022 Africa Cup and the World Cup has been met with anger by some Ghanaians on social media.
The Minister, at a sports breakfast meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that the Black Stars participating in the two tournaments will cost the country a quarter of a million- dollars.
““These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.
“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif told a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo said at the meeting that the country can at this particular point pay $10million of the above-stated amount and appealed to corporate bodies to support the team with $15million.
To achieve this, a four-member committee made up of the Minister, his deputy, GFA President Kurt Okraku and former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor has been set up.
On social media, Ghanaians expressed anger of the intention to spend the quoted amount when the country’s football is confronted with a number of challenges.
Clearest signal from the Presidency today that the Black Stars is still largely about the money.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) April 26, 2021
Disappointing especially when that approach has only brought pyrrhic victories and fleeting moments of joy.
Not worth it.
Black Stars NEED an HONEST call-up of committed, hungry, dedicated, in-form, high performing players in top leagues, backed by an outstanding technical execution, planning excellent management practices and above all, DISCIPLINE, to win the Afcon.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) April 26, 2021
Money doesn't buy these stuff
Do we know of St George’s Park National Football Center in England? That is Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram right there. Can Gov’t commit that $10 million to upgrading ...— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) April 27, 2021
It's not that we've not thrown money at AFCONs before. It isn't that we've not thrown money at World Cups before. We have. At least, 8 different times.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 26, 2021
It's clear when we did well that it wasn't the money. When we didn't do well, the $ was usually a factor.
So why $25m again? pic.twitter.com/WnZOg9yzKG
$15 million dollars for AFCON 2021, $10million for World Cup qualifiers and two friendly games..... What about our local league? The lower divisions? Grassroots development? Our team doesn’t have the quality to win the AFCON. We shd rather have development plan over 5 or 10 years— Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) April 27, 2021
It is our Black stars... they haven’t won anything on over 3 decades.. this AFCON and WORLD CUP won’t change anything.. Please let’s save our money— Cement Slayer (@Bridget_Otoo) April 27, 2021
Higher demand for "gutter mu nsuo" at -Tema New Town. No water for close to three weeks— OKYERE KWAME TAWIAH ???????????? (@okt_ranking) April 27, 2021
Herh Ghana ???????? and Black Stars dey want take over 10m dollars to AFCON? #SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/52HWx4K3eI
Dumsor dey worry us but Black Stars dey want 25million Cedis for AFCON which they will come back to this country with nothing. We have to stop paying taxes coss Ei.— FEAR WOMEN???? (@Son_of_Juliet) April 27, 2021
A national team that still cannot camp at the most important football center in the country. The day Black Stars can happily camp at Prampram is the day we can dream of spending these amounts.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) April 27, 2021
After the 2021 budget we were told austerity measures have been put in place due to the impact of Covid - 19— The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) April 27, 2021
Ghanaians were told to stop complaining and buckle up for the rough ride
Then you turn around and tell us that Black stars can have $10mill
The disrespect
You make a good case for why you need your citizens to pay additional taxes to help you address revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19 and then a couple months later you commit to providing $10m for the Black Stars. Government in significant debt but doing preiman things ????— Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) April 27, 2021
Football people : Government must invest in the league— de-Graft Äyälä ???????????? (@deGraftAyala) April 27, 2021
Journalist : ‘Hoh it is a private business. How much does Government earn from them’ they said.
Government budgets for Blackstars.
Journalists : ‘oh that money can be used to develop the league’ they say
What do we want? pic.twitter.com/ToRItoL94R
Bring Back The Love and you've decided to spend $25m which is ₵145m on this Blackstars in Covid, dumsor, schools under trees era.— SILVA #YDFM???????????? (@brasilvaGH) April 27, 2021
Pres Nana Addo we didn't vote for u becoz of Blackstars.
This Blackstars can't beat the big guys on the continent wen given $100m each.#SportsCenter
Your favorite President used "No World Cup Victory" as a campaign tool against Mahama.— Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) April 27, 2021
I dare ask, was Mahama leading the Black Stars' attack?
Black stars dey take $25M go Afcon meanwhile the ultimate price for Afcon winner is $4.2M. God bless our homeland Ghana ????????????????????????????????????— Jason ⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) April 26, 2021