You are here: HomeSports2020 08 07Article 1028260

Sports News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Anger as Premier League snubs Jordan Ayew in Goal of the Season award

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Followers of the Premier League are seething with rage after Jordan Ayew’s goal against West Ham was excluded from the list of Goal of the Season nominees.

Ayew danced his way through three defenders before dinking the ball over the West Ham goalkeeper to score a goal which has been described by many as the most outstanding of the just ended PL season.

But in a shortlist released on Friday, Ayew’s goal was conspicuously missing from the nine-man list.

The nominees include Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, City’s Kevin De Brunye and Son Heung Ming of Tottenham among others.

Ayew’s snub has led to backlash on social media with some football fans questioning the criteria for the selections.

The tweeps argue that Ayew’s goal which won the Crystal Palace Goal of the Season should have made the cut.

Some reckon his goal is better than all the goals which have been nominated.

Below are some tweets





























Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter