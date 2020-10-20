Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Angel Correa insists Partey’s departure is a big loss for Atletico Madrid

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey and Angel Correa

Argentine international, Angel Correa has described Thomas Partey’s move to Arsenal as a big loss for Atletico Madrid.



The Ghana international moved from the Madrid-based club to the English Premier League outfit on the transfer deadline day for a fee of 45 million pounds.



Having established himself as a key asset for Diego Simeone’s team, Thomas Partey’s teammate Angel Correa believes that it is a big loss to Atletico Madrid.



"It was something that I did not expect. But he has been a great teammate and a friend and I wish him the best. We lost a very important footballer, as he has shown in recent years."



“But with the arrival of Lucas Torreira and the others from the center he should not have problems the team”, the Argentine said in an interview with the daily Marca.



Meanwhile, Angel Correa has noted that players that leave Atletico Madrid do so for personal reasons.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.