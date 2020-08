Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andy Yiadom's Reading FC to face Derby County in 2020/21 Championship opener

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom

Reading FC defender Andy Yiadom will kick-start the 2020/21 Championship campaign against Derby County at Pride Park on September 12.



The Royals' first home game comes a week later when they host Barnsley at Madejski Stadium.



On Boxing Day, Reading will face Luton Town at home before some lengthy away trips around New Year with a visit to Swansea City on December 29, and then Huddersfield Town away to see in 2021 on January 2.



December is the busiest month as things stand, with eight games in 27 days although all fixtures are subject to change.



Royals' final away day is at Norwich City at the start of May, while they conclude the season with a home game against Huddersfield on May 8.



Yiadom returned to first-team training after a hamstring injury ruled him out for virtually all of the final nine games of last season.



Below is Reading's fixture list in full:



September



Saturday 12, 3pm: Derby County (a)



Saturday 19, 3pm: Barnsley (h)



Saturday 26, 3pm: Cardiff City (a)



October



Saturday 3, 3pm: Watford (h)



Saturday 17, 3pm: Middlesbrough (a)



Tuesday 20, 8pm: Wycombe Wanderers (h)



Saturday 24, 3pm: Rotherham United (h)



Tuesday 27, 7.45pm: Blackburn Rovers (a)



Saturday 31, 3pm: Coventry City (a)



November



Wednesday 4, 8pm: Preston North End (h)



Saturday 7, 3pm: Stoke City (h)



Saturday 21, 3pm: AFC Bournemouth (a)



Wednesday 25, 7.45pm: Millwall (a)



Saturday 28, 3pm: Bristol City (h)



December



Wednesday 2, 7.45pm: Sheffield Wednesday (a)



Saturday 5, 3pm: Nottingham Forest (h)



Wednesday 9, 8pm: Birmingham City (h)



Saturday 12, 3pm: Queens Park Rangers (a)



Wednesday 16, 8pm: Norwich City (h)



Saturday 19, 3pm: Brentford (a)



Saturday 26, 3pm: Luton Town (h)



Tuesday 29, 7.45pm: Swansea City (a)



January



Saturday 2, 3pm: Huddersfield Town (a)



Saturday 16, 3pm: Brentford (h)



Tuesday 19, 8pm: Coventry City (h)



Saturday 23, 3pm: Preston North End (a)



Saturday 30, 3pm: AFC Bournemouth (h)



February



Saturday 6, 3pm: Stoke City (a)



Saturday 13, 3pm: Millwall (h)



Tuesday 16, 7.45pm: Bristol City (a)



Saturday 20, 3pm: Middlesbrough (h)



Tuesday 23, 7.45pm: Wycombe Wanderers (a)



Saturday 27, 3pm: Rotherham United (a)



March



Tuesday 2, 8pm: Blackburn Rovers (h)



Saturday 6, 3pm: Sheffield Wednesday (h)



Saturday 13, 3pm: Nottingham Forest (a)



Wednesday 17, 7.45pm: Birmingham City (a)



Saturday 20, 3pm: Queens Park Rangers (h)



April



Friday 2, 3pm: Barnsley (a)



Monday 5, 3pm: Derby County (h)



Saturday 10, 3pm: Watford (a)



Saturday 17, 3pm: Cardiff City (h)



Wednesday 21, 7.45pm: Luton Town (a)



Saturday 24, 3pm: Swansea City (h)



May



Saturday 1, 3pm: Norwich City (a)



Saturday 8, 3pm: Huddersfield Town (h)

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.