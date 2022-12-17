Andy Yiadom provides assist in Reading's game against Birmingham

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom provided an assist in Reading FC's defeat to Birmingham City in the English Championship on Friday night.



The Reading captain helped his side get a late consolation but it was not enough as The Royals lost 3-2 on the road.



Birmingham City got off to a great start at St Andrews, with former Watford forward Troy Deeney opening the scoring after 90 seconds.



Deeney doubled the lead from the spot twenty minutes later.



It went from bad to worse for Reading after Manchester United prodigies Hanibal Majbri and Tahith Chong combined to extend Birmingham's lead.



However, Reading fought back to claw two goals with Lucas Joao and Tom Ince scoring late into the game. Ince's goal was from a Yidom assist.



Compatriot Baba Abdul Rahman last 79 minutes before he was replaced by Nesta Guinness-Walker