Andy Yiadom not giving up on playing again this season despite troublesome injury

Ghana and Reading defender Andy Yiadom is holding on to the faintest of hope that he will be able to kick a ball again this season.



The pacey right back was absent when Reading were held to 1-1 score-line by Stoke at the Madejski on Saturday after being diagnosed with a knee injury that has taken longer than normal to heal.



The former Barnsley man has been one of the success stories for The Royals this season, with 24 games to his name and goal that coincidentally came against Andre Ayew’s Swansea City in the first half of the season.



The Ghanaian is not ruling out a magical wand that would see him return for games before this season ends.



A source close to the player told GHANAsoccernet.com: “We will see what happens but it’s the pain that is sometimes hard to take but I’m sure it will go away in a few weeks,” the source said.



“Sometimes these injuries take time to come heal but he is targeting something at the middle next month if all things go to plan.”



“He is fine, but for the little pain so we are not ruling out a return completely with especially with the number of games left.”

