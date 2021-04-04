Andy Yiadom misses out on Reading’s Player of the Month for March

Sports News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has missed out on Reading’s Player of the Month for March to Ivorian international Yakou Meite.



Meite was voted as Reading’s player of the month after pulling 74% vote share, ahead of Andy Yiadom (21%) and Michael Olise (5%).



He only played in the final three games of the month after returning from injury, scoring three goals which were all equalisers - first off the bench against Nottingham Forest and then in starts against Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.



Without Meite getting on the scoresheet, Reading would have picked up zero points in those matches.



Yiadom has made 15 appearances at Reading FC so far this season, scored one goal, and provided one assist.