Andy Yiadom features as Reading FC exits the EFL Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Andy Yiadom featured as Reading FC battled valiantly in the EFL Cup clash against Ipswich Town.



The match unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, with a 2-2 draw at the end of regular time pushing both teams to their limits.



However, the true test of nerves came in the tense penalty shootout that followed, where Reading FC ultimately succumbed 3-1 to Ipswich Town.



Andy Yiadom did not start the game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. He came on to replace Matty Carson. Kelvin Abrefa played for Reading and lasted 78 minutes.



Brandon Williams of Ipswich Town scored an own goal in the 2nd minute. Cameron Humphreys with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner made it 1-1.



Freddie Ladapo of Ipswich Town's left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner made it 2-1 in the 59th minute. Ladapo's goal was assisted by Lee Evans with a through ball following a fast break.



Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored Reading's second goal in the 87th minute.