Andy Kumi named man of the match after scoring in Kotoko win against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko striker Andy Kumi was named man of the match after his goal helped the Porcupine Warriors beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 in Obuasi.



Kumi opened the scoring with a fine strike from close range before Godfred Asiamah secured the three points in the 90th minute with a brilliant goal.



The goal was Kumi's second in successive games after scoring in his first start against Bechem United last week.



The 22-year-old signed from Unistar Soccer Academy was picked up NASCO product for being adjudged man of the match.



The win sees Kotoko climb up to the top of the Ghana Premier League table following defeats to Great Olympics and Karela United on the road.