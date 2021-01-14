Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Andrew Ayew is Swansea City’s king – Jamal Lowe

Andre Dede Ayew has been crowned ‘the king’ of Swansea City by one of his teammates.



Swansea attacker Jamal Lowe has in an appraisal of Ayew described him as a king who has been an inspiration to him.



The young forward he has been drawing lessons from Ayew who is the deputy skipper for Swansea.



He revealed that he has been working hard on the training ground with Andre Ayew.



“I’ve got the king (Ayew) next to me who is obviously a top striker and has been for years. He’s a big player and I watch, train and speak with him every day. He helps me and I do a lot of video work with the gaffer and Marshy (assistant coach Mike Marsh).



“It’s also out and out training. We do a lot of work in our shape and it’s just practising where to move. If I make a mistake or go in the wrong place, I soon find out the ball is not going there. You get to learn the players, the position, and the role.”



After a bright start to the season, Andre Ayew is currently facing a goal drought.



Ayew has scored 8 goals in 22 appearances for Swansea this season, providing 2 assists in the process.