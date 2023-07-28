Andre Onana is not as good as De Gea - Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke

Sports News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Former Manchester United striker, Dwight Yorke has stated that the club's new goalkeeper Andre Onana is not on the level of their former goalie David De Gea.



Yorke warned the club to 'be careful what they wish for' after failing to renew the contract of 'high-profile' David De Gea due to the signing of Onana.



"I hope this doesn't come back to haunt #mufc now they've bought Andre Onana. Be careful what you wish for. De Gea is the Golden Glove winner, a high-profile player who has made mistakes, like the rest of us. In my opinion, Onana is not as good as De Gea and people need to watch him very carefully," he said as quoted by Manchester Evening News.



Yorke joins Rio Ferdinand on the list of former Manchester United players who have warned the club on the signing of the Cameroonian.



"If Onana is coming in, I think he's a fantastic signing. A huge talent and a real modern-day goalkeeper. You see teams pressing him and he does not even panic. He gets the ball into him, brings on the press, says 'come on, come to me', and then when that player comes to him he knows there's a player free somewhere else and he normally finds them.



"I think there will be mistakes and playing that risky way, you do have mistakes and that happens. But it's about staying true to your beliefs, finding a right balance and remaining confident throughout those periods. It's interesting to see how this pans out, but I believe this is a deal that will be made at some point through this transfer window."



Andre Onana joined Manchester United for a fee of 51 million euros, signing a four-year contract with the option of a further year.





