Sports News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew won’t be under pressure as Black Stars captain – Solar Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew

Solar Ayew, Uncle of Andre Dede Ayew has lauded Charles Akonnor’s decision to maintain the Swansea City midfielder as captain of the Black Stars and is of the view that he won’t be under pressure as leader of the team.



Andre Dede Ayew who guided the Black Satellite team to conquer the World in 2009 has been tipped by many to achieve great things for the Black Stars after he was confirmed as the captain for the team.



Atletico Madrid star, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United will be deputizing the former Marseille player as his first-vice deputy and second deputy captains respectively.



Reacting to the new captaincy structure, he said, "It’s a welcome news. As close as I am to Dede I don’t think it will bring pressure on him because he has been working with the two assistants. So it’s nothing new to him,” he told Kumas-based Hello FM.



"Dede has the qualities of a captain already. It’s only on match days that you will see the armband on him,” Sola Ayew added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.