Andre Ayew will not miss any games after international break - Swansea coach

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Swansea City coach Steve Cooper has dismissed reports Andre Dede Ayew will be unavailable for selection after the international break.



Ayew, despite not being named in the Ghana squad, has arrived in the country with the permission of Swansea for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next week.



Black Stars will engage South Africa - a country currently on the UK's quarantine list - and Sao Tome and Príncipe on March 25 and March 28 respectively.



Rules state players would have to quarantine for a period of 10 days should they travel to a country where new strains of coronavirus have been discovered of late.



Ayew will not travel with the team to South Africa. He will captain the Black Stars against Sao Tome and Principe in Accra.



With Ghana not deemed to be a red zone, the Black Stars captain will not go into quarantine upon his return to the club.



"He won't be missing any Swansea games, that's for sure," he said.



"We've had that discussion. The plans are still getting firmed up.



"Everybody's in agreeance in what may or may not happen, especially Andre.



"That will come to light in the next day or two, but everything's in control, everything's calm."



The attacker has scored 14 goals in 35 league outings for the Swans this season.



