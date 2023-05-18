Andre Ayew will consider retirement at the right time - Solar Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Former Ghana international, Solar Ayew, has noted that Andre Ayew will consider closing the chapter on his career but at the right time.



Solar, who is the brother of African football great Abedi Pele, asserted that Ghanaians are witnesses to the achievements Andre has chalked up for the nation.



“Dede Ayew has achieved so much for Ghana, and Ghanaians are aware. He (Dede Ayew) will consider retirement at the appropriate time," he told Ezra FM.



“Dede Ayew would be happy to win Africa Best instead of winning the Afcon for Ghana. This is because if he wins the Africa Best, it’s still for Ghana, not the Ayew family,” the former Ghana international concluded.



Solar Ayew's assertion comes in reaction to calls that Andre should bow out of the team because he has run his course at the Black Stars.



Andre Ayew made his Black Stars debut in 2007 in a friendly against Senegal. The 33-year-old is currently Ghana's most-capped player with 113 appearances.







