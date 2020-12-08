Sports News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew wants to be at the centre of Swansea’s push for promotion to EPL

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Forward Andre Ayew has expressed his readiness playing a key role for Swansea City beyond just scoring goals to help the team push for promotion to the English Premier League.



After an excellent campaign with the team in the English Championship last season, the Ghana captain is at his best again this season with the aim of helping the side to return to the elite division.



With Swansea City currently sitting fourth on the standings of the Championship, Andre Ayew's goals continue to help the team amass crucial points to better the chance of climbing higher.



Speaking to the media team of the club, the exciting attacking says he wants to contribute more than just goals to the team.



“I know I must help the team and have a style of play that's not just about scoring goals; it's about trying to help the team to play better football.



“I think we're doing well. It's very important for me to try and be as complete as I can be. If I can get goals, that's the icing on the cake, but it's important to play our game," Ayew said, as quoted on Swansea City's official website.



He continued, “The gaffer and the players trust in each other and we have the freedom to play our game."



This season, Andre Ayew has featured in 14 English Championship games and has scored seven goals and provided two assists for Swansea City.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.