Andre Ayew vows to keep fighting after Nottingham Forest's defeat to Leeds United

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Andre Ayew has acknowledged that Nottingham Forest's 2-1 loss to Leeds United on Tuesday in the Premier League was a challenging outcome.



The Ghanaian international's speedy recovery from injury has demonstrated his commitment to the club, and he was given a substitute appearance in the vital match at Elland Road.



Ayew played for 20 minutes, giving his all, but it wasn't enough as Leeds emerged victorious, putting Forest in 17th place in the standings, above the relegation zone on goal difference.



Despite their eight-game winless run, Ayew stated in an Instagram post that they will not stop fighting.



"Difficult result today. We will not give up, we will keep going thanks to the traveling fans good to be back on the pitch," he wrote.



Since his transfer in January, the 33-year-old has made eight appearances for Forest.



