Andre Ayew to lead Ghana against Liberia

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is set to lead to side in Tuesday's international friendly match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ghana are taking on the Lone Stars in a test match as they begin preparations towards the 2026 FIFA World World qualifications and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations



The Black Stars secured their qualification for next year's tournament last Thursday when they beat Central Africa Republic in a comeback victory at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Ayew wasn't involved in the match after he lasted the entire duration of the match on theench when Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured Ghana claimed a 2-1 win.



The 33-year-old is in line for a starting role for Chris Hughton's side in the friendly against Liberia as the Irish trainer is expected to ring changes from the last match.



Ayew is presently being chased by several clubs in Europe, the MLS, and the Middle East as he is unattached after leaving Nottingham Forest at the of the 2022-23 season.