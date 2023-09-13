Andre Ayew to debutant Jonathan Sowah - 'Keep going, the future is bright'

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has offered words of encouragement to striker Jonathan Sowah, urging him to continue pursuing his dreams after an impressive debut with the national team.



Sowah's performance earned him recognition as he assisted Jordan Ayew, Andre's brother, in scoring the third goal during Ghana's 3-1 victory over Liberia on Tuesday.



Sowah, who received his debut call-up to the Black Stars for the September international window, made an immediate impact as a substitute. His contribution, setting up Jordan Ayew for a close-range strike, played a key role in Ghana's comfortable win at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In an Instagram post, Andre Ayew shared his support for the young talent, writing, "Jonathan Sowah, keep going, the future is bright."



At just 24 years old, Sowah has garnered attention for his promising talent. He made a significant impact by scoring 12 goals in 18 games as Medeama secured their first-ever Ghana Premier League championship.



Sowah's performance continued to shine as he scored twice to help Medeama win the Champion of Champions Cup against Dreams FC before his debut with the Black Stars.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate and Sports Check below















