Andre Ayew tipped to make Marseille return

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Some French sports news outlets have tipped Andre Dede Ayew to reunite with boyhood club Marseille.



The Black Stars captain will be a free agent on June 30 after he agreed to part ways with Swansea City after the club's failure to secure Premier League promotion.



The Welsh club announced on Friday, June 4, 2021, that their star man will not be retained, thereby allowing him to join any club of his choice.



Ayew has been contacted by a host of top-flight clubs but in France, some people want the 31-year-old back in the French Ligue 1.



He spent five successful years with the first team of Marseille before his departure to England in 2015.



Ayew had 85 goal contributions (60 goals and 25 assists) in 209 appearances during his time in France.