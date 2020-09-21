Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Andre Ayew tasked by Akonnor to build new leadership

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew is set to show leadership after he was maintained as the captain of the Black Star following a recent reshuffle by the technical team.



The 30-year old attacker was handed the armband ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation amidst controversy surrounding the decision.



Ghana eventually exited the competition in the first round their worse since 2006 in the same country.



Ayew being the captain of the side came out and accepted the responsibility of the team’s poor performance after the defeat against Tunisia.



“I am very sad and disappointed we could not get to the next stage but we need to take heart and be stronger,” Ayew told the media in Egypt.



“The entire team gave everything but it did not go our way.



“As a Ghanaian and as a leader, no player is to be held responsible for this I take all the responsibilities and we are going to work hard and come back stronger.



“If we have been kicked out at this stage it means we had a bad tournament and since we couldn’t achieve the mission we came here for, I will say we failed.” Ayew stated after the national team let the country down in Egypt.







He joined the national team at a very young age. Starting first at the U-20 level, before his promotion to the senior team in 2007, then under the captaincy of Stephen Appiah.



In a few years, the young man has grown to become a man who makes a bold declaration at every tournament. As captain of the Black Stars, the 30-year-old works in the continuity of his predecessors.



Andre Ayew knows his biggest task is to unite the dressing room and bring unity among the playing body. The only way the Black Stars can achieve something is when the whole team is United and ready to contribute his qouta.



Been part of the 2014 Brazil fiasco, Ayew should all use the incident as a guide in leading this team.



There’s no question marks on his leadership qualities, having led the National U20 team to a World Cup triumph, and also has acted as Captain for Olympique Marseille and Swansea City.



Ayew should be able to emulate his father by winning a trophy for Ghana.



The task his huge for the son of the legend, but if there’s someone who doesn’t give up easily then it’s Andre Ayew.

