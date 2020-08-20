Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Andre Ayew sweeps Swansea City’s end of season awards

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew bagged four awards in Swansea City’s end of season awards.



The 30-year-old was voted by his teammates as their player of the year. Swansea’s fans also named Ayew as their standout player of the season.



The former West Ham forward also scooped the top scorer and away player of the season prizes.



Ayew was outstanding for Swansea in their bid to return to the Premier League.



Ayew led the Swans to a semi-final finish in the Championship play-offs where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Brentford.



He scored 18 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions in the just-ended season.



The 2019/2020 season was a hugely successful one for the two Ayew brothers.



Andre's younger brother, hit double figures in goals for Swansea and was adjudged their best player of the season.





???? Our players’ player of the season is...



ANDRE AYEW



