Andre Ayew supports ailing Sellas Tetteh

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has made a cash donation to former Black Satellites coach, Sellas Tetteh.



Sellas Tetteh who led Ghana to win the 2009 U-20 FIFA World Cup, revealed that the country is yet to pay the promised $4000 bonus after his World Cup achievement.



His revelation led to some individuals and organizations making donations to him to cushion him while recovers from sickness.



Andre Dede Ayew who was the captain of Sellas Tetteh's U-20 World Cup-winning team has also made some financial donation to his former coach.



"Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew has made a donation to 2009 U-20 World Cup winning coach Sellas Tetteh."



"The donation was done on his behalf by his mum Mrs. Maha Ayew and spokesperson Fiifi Tackie," sports journalist Saddick Adams reported with a picture of the aforementioned individuals in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



