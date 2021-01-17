Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew showers plaudit on Swansea heroes in Barnsley victory

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has heaped praises on Benjamin Cabango and Jamal Lowe for their role in the victory at Barnsley on Saturday.



The Jack Army consolidated their firm grip on the 2nd position following a 2-0 win against Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium.



Cabango broke the deadlock of the game deep into injury time in the first half after connecting superbly to Connor Roberts’ pass.



Lowe sealed the victory with a fine goal ten minutes after recess.



Ayew, who was once again a key for the Welsh-based outfit in the game, took to Twitter to hail the two scorers and urged his teammates to keep their guards up in the fight for promotion.



Love it boyz 3 points!! @jamzlowe and @ben_cabango We keep going YJB"



Ayew has plundered 8 goals and provided 2 assists in 23 league games so far this term.



Send your news stories to editor@ghanasoccernet.com and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.



