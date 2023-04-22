Andre Ayew shares Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has shared his Eid al-Fitr greetings to Muslims after observing a successful Ramadan.



Ayew in an Instagram post thanked Allah for seeing Muslims through the one-month fasting and hoped that the significance of the holy Ramadan will manifest.



In his message, Ayew said, "Alhamdulillah, we have successfully completed one month of fasting, kindness, and prayers. May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and good deeds as we rejoice with our families and friends. Eid Mubarak."



The Nottingham Forest forward is known to be religious and embraces his religion openly.



Andre Ayew joined Nottingham Forest in the 2023 January transfer from Al-Sadd on a free transfer.



The former Olympique Marseille man is currently going through a rough patch at his new club as he is yet to score in 9 matches.







