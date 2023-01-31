Andre Ayew set to join European club after leaving Al Sadd - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is set to join an European club after parting ways with Qatari side Al Sadd.



The former West Ham and Swansea forward leaves the club after spending three seasons in the Asian country.



A statement from the club read: “Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent. Thank you Andre”



The 33-year-old is likely to join a new club before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.



Ayew joined the club as a free agent in 2021, after leaving English Championship side Swansea City.



In his first season, Ayew scored 15 league goals to help Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League. He was also instrumental in the club winning the Emir Cup.



The former Marseille star leaves Al Sadd having scored 22 goals and three assists in 38 games over one and a half seasons.



Dede Ayew is likely to make a return to Europe, according to our checks.