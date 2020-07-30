Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew set for Swansea future talks after Premier League promotion failure

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars Andre Ayew is set to hold discussions with Swansea City in the coming weeks about his future after the club failed to qualify for the Premier League.



Ayew's dream of securing promotion with the Welsh club ended on Wednesday. They were beaten 3-1 by Brentford in the second leg of the Championship playoffs with the Swans exiting 3-2 on aggregate.



Prior to the playoffs, Swansea manager Steve Cooper revealed that the club will hold talks with Andre Dede Ayew over his future when the campaign ends.



"I'm sure we'll have that conversation again, but now it's just about Wednesday," Cooper said ahead of tonight's must-win game against Reading.



"He's fully focused on that and I'm fully focused on that. Let's not let any thoughts interfere with getting it right on Wednesday."



The 30-year-old has been tipped to leave Swansea this summer with top-flight clubs in Europe prepared to invest in him after an excellent season.



The Black Stars captain scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.