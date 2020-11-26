Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Andre Ayew scores to help Swansea City avoid defeat against Sheffield

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew helped Swansea City secure a 1-1 draw against Sheffield in a Championship game on Wednesday night.



The 30-year-old was a second-half substitute at the Liberty Stadium and shone in the encounter, helping his side secure a draw.



The Ghana international has been in fine form since the beginning of the season, opening his goal account against Wycombe Wanderers.



The versatile forward has now bagged seven goals this season to help the Swans to fourth spot on the league table.



Sheffield Wednesday raced into the lead in the 27th minute through Adam Reach after receiving a fine pass from Barry Bannan.



Ghana international Ayew then scored an important equalizing goal 14 minutes after he was brought on in the game to ensure the side shared the points at the Liberty Stadium.



The forward has now featured in 12 Championship games this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.



Ayew has been a key member of Swans since rejoining the side on a second spell in 2018 after leaving West Ham United.





1 point at home is not what we wanted but we will take it and move forward????happy to get another goal?????????? let’s prepare for Sunday..YJB???? pic.twitter.com/FdcCkBgRfF — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 26, 2020

The Black Stars captain has made more than 70 appearances across all competitions for Swansea City in his second spell.Ayew will hope to continue his impressive performances when Swansea City square off against Nottingham Forest in their next league game on Sunday.The 30-year-old was part of the West African side that secured victory over Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.