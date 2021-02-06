Sports News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Andre Ayew scores to end five-game drought in Swansea's 2-0 victory over Norwich

Andre has scored nine goals for Swanse

Ghana international Andre Ayew scored for Swansea City on Friday night to inspire the side to post a 2-0 win over Norwich City in the English Championship.



The Swans today locked horns with the matchday opponent at the Liberty Stadium hoping to amass three points to boost their hopes of securing promotion to the English Premier League at the end of the season.



In a fierce contest that ensued between the two sides, Andre Ayew scored with a fine effort in the 42nd minute to give his team the lead at the break.



Three minutes into the second half, an equalizer from in-form Conor Hourihane doubled the lead for Swansea City.



With Andre Ayew and his teammates putting up a fantastic performance from there on, they managed to hold on to defeat Norwich City 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.



The Black Stars captain now has nine goals and two assists this season and expected to be key for the Swans in their pursuit for promotion to the English Premier League.







