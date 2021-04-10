Andre Ayew scores on the stroke of half-time to put Swansea ahead in the English Championship

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew his fifteenth goal of the season for Swansea to give his side’s hopes of Premier League promotion a massive lift.



The Welsh side went into the game against Millwall on the back of four defeats on the spin and seeing their automatic promotion bid spiraling out of control, but Ayew received a pass from on-loan Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane before curling home to give his side a lifeline just before the break.



Ayew has been the go-to man again for Steve Cooper's side and his 30 goals in the last two seasons have placed Swansea in the top six of the Championship table in the last two years.



A win today at the Den will move Swansea to third on the table and close the gap on second-placed Watford to ten, with a game in hand and eight games to end the season.



Ghana international Ayew's goal also means he has equaled his tally for last season with eight games to spare and you won't bet against him hitting the 20 goal mark this season if his side is to grab a ticket to the Premier League.





Andre Ayew gave Swansea the lead on the stroke of half-time with this wonderful strike.



Ayew's future has again been a topic of discussion with Premier League club's circling knowing that he can begin discussions with other clubs from the summer with just six months left on his contract.