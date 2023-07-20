Andre Ayew scores in a star-studded match featuring Muntari, Wakaso

Sports News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a very competitive Wednesday special match at the Nania Park, Black Stars' captain, Andre Ayew, showcased his scoring prowess once again, as his star-studded team battled to a pulsating 2-2 draw.



The match, held on July 20, 2023, saw an impressive turnout of fans, eager to witness the footballing spectacle of the stars who have made them proud in national colours.



Joining Ayew on the star-studded side were some notable names, including the seasoned ex-Ghana international and Champions League winner, Sulley Muntari, alongside his brother Muniru Sulley.



The action-packed game also featured the likes of Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, and Rodney Appiah, son of the legendary Stephen Appiah, all playing alongside Ayew.



Fans were treated to dazzling display of skills and artistry by Sulley Muntari, whose expertly whipped diagonal passes left them in awe.



The 38-year-old midfielder's performance sparked discussions among spectators, wondering if he could still compete at the club level.



However, the spotlight belonged to Andre Ayew, who once again proved his goal-scoring prowess. Striking the first goal for his side, Ayew exhibited his trademark finesse and determination on the pitch.



It was a moment of pure excitement for the fans, as they cheered on the iconic Black Stars captain.



The first half saw another brilliant goal, this time courtesy of former Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur, who extended the lead to 2-0.



But the opponents weren't ready to back down, and they rallied in the second half, scoring a beautiful free-kick to reduce the deficit.



With the game heating up, Ayew's team faced some tough challenges, and a momentary lapse in concentration allowed the opponents to equalize, making it a thrilling 2-2.



The match not only showcased the incredible talent and skills of these football legends but also provided a nostalgic moment for fans as they witnessed the brilliance of Ayew, Muntari, Wakaso, and other iconic players on the same pitch.



Fans could not leave the pitch as they capitalized on the moment to take memorable pictures with the stars.



JNA/KPE