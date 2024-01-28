Andre Ayew scores brace in Le Havre's 3-3 draw with Lorient

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, came on as a substitute to score two remarkable goals for Le Havre in their 3-3 stalemate with Lorient in the French Ligue Un.



Ayew was introduced in the match in the 70th minute when his team was down by 2-1, replacing D. Kuzyaev.



With the clock ticking and Le Havre needing an equalizer, they earned a free kick in the 85th minute.



Nabil Alioui effected the free kick sending a long cross into the box and Andre Ayew rose above his marker to head the ball into the net to restore parity.



The goal was not just an equalizer but also Andre Ayew’s first goal for the club since joining them.



Le Havre later considered a goal in added time when Louza assisted Mohamed Bamba to score the third goal for Lorient.



However, two minutes later, the visitors looking very resilient, never gave up and managed to get the perfect equalizer from Ayew in the 94th minute.



A cross was sent into the box and Ngoura set up Andre Ayew, who hit an overhead kick to score the incredible goal for his side to snatch a point from the game.



