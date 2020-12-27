Sports News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Andre Ayew scores as Swansea beat QPR to go second on the league table

Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew scored for Swansea City in their 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Saturday, December 26, 2020.



Andre Dede Ayew lasted the entire duration of the game as he helped the Swans seal all three points to go second on the league table, just behind Norwich City.



The 31-year-old opened the scoring in the 44th minute for the visitors before Jamal Lowe added a second goal after half-time at London's Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.



The strike increases Ayew's goal tally to eight, having featured in 20 matches so far.



