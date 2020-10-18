Sports News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Andre Ayew scores as Swansea City suffer first defeat of the season to Huddersfield Town

Andre Ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was on target for Swansea City on his hundredth appearance for the club as they suffered their first defeat of the championship this season.



The Swans lost at the Liberty Stadium after Josh Koroma scored in the second half to give Huddersfield a 2-1 victory.



Ayew had leveled ten minutes after Harry Tofolo had given the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute.



He scored from the spot to make it his second of the season from six games.



The 30-year old was also making his century of appearance after joined the Welsh side in 2016 from Olympique Marseille.

