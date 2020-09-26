Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Andre Ayew scores and assist in Swansea City win against Wycombe Wanderers

play videoSwansea City attacker Andre Ayew

Ghana international, Andre Ayew opened his 2020/21 season's goal-scoring account against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.



Ayew broke the deadlock in the 13th minute to put his side ahead at the Adams Park.



The 30-year-old, however, assisted Jamal Lowe in the 23rd minutes to seal the game 2:0 in the first half.



Ayew had an incredible campaign with Steve Cooper's side where he managed to score eighteen goals in all competitions.



He is expected to the club before the summer transfer end.



Ayew is having a contract with the Liberty Stadium outfit until summer 2021.



Swansea City are on top of the Championship table with 7 points after 3 matches played.



Below is Andre Ayew goal against Wycombe Wanderers





