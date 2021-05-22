Andre Ayew says securing promotion with Swansea would be a career highlight

Sports News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew says securing promotion with the side will be one of the finest achievements of his glittering career.



The Swans are one match away from reaching Wembley after a 1-0 first leg win over Barnsley.



They return to the Liberty Stadium in an attempt to finish up the encounter as they bid for promotion.



The Swansea City captain has bee influential for the side since returning to the squad following a loan spell at Turkish side Fenerbahce.



He is the club's leading scorer with 17 goals this season and says capping it with promotion back to the English Premier League will be one of the major highlights of his career.



“It would be among the tops for me,” he said.



“I have grown to love the club and the fans. It’s very special for me. It would be a big achievement for me because it would prove I can do it at any level.



“I’ve followed a lot of players who have played at a really high level, come down to the Championship, and not succeeded.



“For me, this has been a test to prove I can do it at any level. I have done it at every level and I’ve never doubted myself. I need to keep going.



“If you work hard, you get rewarded and I want to make Swansea happy. In terms of me personally, this (promotion) would be very big.



“That’s the reason why I stayed with this team. If there was no ambition to try and go up, then there would have been no point.”



